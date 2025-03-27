Russians launch airstrike on Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast, damaging house and injuring person – photo

A house has been destroyed and its owner injured in a Russian airstrike on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast.

Source: National Police in Sumy Oblast

Quote: "Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the village of Krasnopillia in the Sumy district today. A house was destroyed in the attack. Law enforcement officers rescued its owner from under the rubble. The man was injured."

Advertisement:

Police officer at the scene Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: Law enforcement officers reported that a criminal investigation had been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Background: A repeat drone strike occurred in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the night of 26-27 March, targeting the location where emergency workers had been dealing with the aftermath of a previous attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!