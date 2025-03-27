All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 drones overnight: 42 destroyed by air defences, 26 fail to reach targets

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 27 March 2025, 09:36
Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 drones overnight: 42 destroyed by air defences, 26 fail to reach targets
Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 42 Russian drones. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 86 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones from Russian territory and occupied Crimea on the night of 26-27 March.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Voronezh Oblast and 86 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda in [temporarily occupied] Crimea".

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force reported that the Ukrainian defence forces had repelled the attack using aircraft, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups.

As of 09:00, 42 loitering munitions were confirmed to have been destroyed in Ukraine's south, north and centre. A further 26 decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The bombardment has affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
drones
Woman killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson
Russia loses 96 cruise missiles in Ukrainian attack on Engels-2 air base
Russian attack on Dnipro: 3 people injured, businesses, high-rise buildings and over 60 cars damaged – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: