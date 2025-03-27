Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 drones overnight: 42 destroyed by air defences, 26 fail to reach targets

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 86 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones from Russian territory and occupied Crimea on the night of 26-27 March.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Voronezh Oblast and 86 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda in [temporarily occupied] Crimea".

Details: The Air Force reported that the Ukrainian defence forces had repelled the attack using aircraft, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups.

As of 09:00, 42 loitering munitions were confirmed to have been destroyed in Ukraine's south, north and centre. A further 26 decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The bombardment has affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts.

