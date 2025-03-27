Russia tries to force Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Kursk Oblast: Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief checks situation in Sumy Oblast

Due to the increased intensity of Russian actions and attempts to push the fighting into Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has been working in Sumy Oblast with airborne assault brigades, marine infantry, territorial defence forces, mechanised units, and several other divisions.

Source: General Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "In the operational zone of the Kursk military grouping, our soldiers continue to conduct a defensive operation to prevent the enemy from breaking through deep into the depths of Ukraine’s territory. With the same objective, Ukrainian forces are conducting effective counterattacks and assault operations."

Details: The commander-in-chief noted that in the course of his work, "he studied in detail all the problematic issues related to the organisation of combat support, and also made a decision to replenish ammunition, drones and move reserves".

Syrskyi said that in the seven and a half months since the start of the Kursk operation, the total losses inflicted by Ukrainian soldiers on the Russian army have amounted to more than 55,000 people. Of these, more than 22,200 are killed, more than 31,800 are sanitary casualties, and more than 940 are prisoners of war.

Quote: "I am grateful to the soldiers on the Kursk front for their efficiency and resilience. Thanks to you, we are holding the ‘sanitary zone’ on the territory of the aggressor country and blocking the enemy on the northern border of Sumy Oblast. I am confident that new offensives and new victories are ahead of us."

