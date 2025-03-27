All Sections
Macron: Allies will prepare legal framework for Ukraine ceasefire monitoring in 3 weeks

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 March 2025, 17:14
Macron. Stock Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron stated at a briefing following the coalition of the willing summit in Paris on Thursday that the foreign ministers of Kyiv's allies will prepare legal positions regarding monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing French newspaper Le Figaro

Details: Macron noted that the idea of a ceasefire is being discussed between Ukraine and the United States, but the conditions for its implementation and monitoring remain unclear.

Quote from Macron: "Should the OSCE be given responsibility? Should the United Nations be given a mandate for a peacekeeping force to monitor the front line? Should there be a special monitoring system? To resolve these questions, the foreign ministers of the various countries allied to Kyiv have been mandated to put forward a concrete proposal for monitoring the ceasefire within the next three weeks."

Details: He also noted that there is currently no unanimity on sending a European-led international force, as reported by The Guardian. However, Macron added that this is unnecessary, as there is broad agreement that any future security guarantees for Ukraine should be based on three pillars.

  • A strong Ukrainian Armed Forces. A joint Franco-British mission should travel to Kyiv to assess the needs of the Ukrainian military and determine how to support the future army.
  • A guarantee force, which he stated would not be deployed on the front line but would provide support in "strategic" areas.
  • Wider European rearmament and the presentation of the European position in any peace talks.

Background: Macron also expressed hope that the United States would support the deployment of a limited military contingent in Ukraine in the future.

