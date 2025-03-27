Armenia seeks to reduce reliance on Russian gas, looks to imports from Turkmenistan

Armenia has launched negotiations with Turkmenistan over natural gas supplies, Artashes Tumanian, adviser to the Armenian prime minister, has said.

Details: Tumanian stated that an agreement is planned with the state-run Turkmengaz company, and the gas would be delivered to Armenia via Iran under a SWOP arrangement. Iran has already agreed to facilitate the transit.

He clarified that the deal would involve the supply of between 600 million and 1 billion cubic metres of gas, although the price has not yet been finalised.

Tumanian also added that Armenia is discussing the possibility of further transiting Turkmen gas through its territory to Georgia and that Tbilisi has already agreed to the proposal. He stated that this would enable gas supplies to Black Sea countries.

Currently, Russia’s Gazprom is the sole supplier of gas for domestic consumption in Armenia. Gas is supplied via Georgia at a rate of US$165 per 1,000 cubic metres, a price fixed until 2030. Armenia also cooperates with Iran under the "gas-for-electricity" programme, through which it imports over 2.6 billion cubic metres of gas annually.

Background: Russia’s Gazprom ended 2024 with a net loss of RUB 1.07 trillion (approx. US$12.89 billion).

