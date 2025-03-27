Zelenskyy outlines potential US role in Ukraine's security guarantees

Ukraine has not yet discussed with the United States what form its participation in a potential peace guarantee mechanism might take, but it could include support for air defence.

Source: Zelenskyy following the coalition of the willing summit in Paris on 27 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine supports US involvement in future security guarantees alongside European countries.

"Europe’s participation also depends on the US being involved. We will have a larger contingent if the US provides support," Zelenskyy stated, noting that no concrete discussions on the exact nature of US presence had yet taken place.

He referred to discussions with US President Donald Trump on supplying Ukraine with air defence systems, saying that in the context of security guarantees, such support must not be a one-time decision but a permanent, functioning system of full protection of Ukrainian airspace – particularly involving Patriot and NASAMS systems.

"A presence like that of the US is very important. I believe that is also a security guarantee," Zelenskyy emphasised.

He added that air forces could also be part of potential security guarantees, but the issue had not yet been raised in discussions between Ukraine and the United States.

Background:

President Macron previously stated that foreign ministers of the coalition of the willing would prepare legal frameworks for monitoring any ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

Macron also expressed hope that the United States would support the deployment of a limited military contingent in Ukraine in the future.

