Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects reaction from US over Russian strikes on energy sector in Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine expects the United States to react to Russian strikes on Kherson, including on the energy sector.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 27 March

Details: Zelenskyy says that "the United States believes that the ceasefire at sea and the ceasefire in the energy sector are effective". However, he said that on 27 March, the energy sector in the city of Kherson was damaged by Russian artillery.

Quote: "And therefore, in my opinion, if today the agreements were violated, there were strikes on Kherson and on the railway station and electricity supply was affected because there were strikes on the energy sector, Kherson is a civilian city, so there should be a US response in action."

Details: He noted that he had instructed the minister of defence to prepare evidence of the Russian side's violation of the ceasefire, which will be presented to the United States. After that, Ukraine expects the US to respond to the violations.

Background: On 27 March, Russian troops struck Kherson railway station and surrounding infrastructure, damaging power and water supply cables.

