All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 March 2025, 19:06
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces have launched around thirty attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During one of the attacks in Nikopol, a 37-year-old man was injured. He sustained a blast injury and will recover at home.

Advertisement:

The Russian strikes also targeted the Marhanets, Myrivka, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: The strikes damaged infrastructure, an administrative building and five houses. A garage, car, greenhouse, gas pipeline and power line were also hit. One of the stadiums in the area sustained destruction.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 4
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 2 people
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drone, injuring 14-year-old
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: