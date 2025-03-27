Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian

Russian forces have launched around thirty attacks on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "During one of the attacks in Nikopol, a 37-year-old man was injured. He sustained a blast injury and will recover at home.

The Russian strikes also targeted the Marhanets, Myrivka, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: The strikes damaged infrastructure, an administrative building and five houses. A garage, car, greenhouse, gas pipeline and power line were also hit. One of the stadiums in the area sustained destruction.

