Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in "guarantee forces"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the activities of the "guarantee forces" in Ukraine will also include training for Ukrainian forces and technology sharing.
Source: Zelenskyy following the coalition of the willing summit in Paris on 27 March, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy said that the deployment of the contingent being prepared by the coalition of the willing will not only concern security guarantees but also involve "stationing in strategic locations".
Quote: "But there is also training, education, production, co-production, licensing of our partners… to manufacture this [foreign military equipment – ed.] in Ukraine. It’s faster and cheaper, to be honest."
More details: The president also mentioned technology sharing as part of cooperation with the countries involved in the guarantee forces.
Quote: "We will share our technologies, the developments we’ve achieved during this war – for instance, with drones, missiles, air defence – with those partner countries that guarantee our security with their presence."
Background:
- The coalition of the willing, led by France and the United Kingdom, has been working for several weeks on a plan to deploy thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.
- On Thursday 27 March President Macron announced that the foreign ministers of Ukraine’s allied countries would prepare legal frameworks for monitoring a ceasefire in Ukraine.
