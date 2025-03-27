All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in "guarantee forces"

Oleh PavliukThursday, 27 March 2025, 19:54
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will share technologies with countries participating in guarantee forces
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the activities of the "guarantee forces" in Ukraine will also include training for Ukrainian forces and technology sharing.

Source: Zelenskyy following the coalition of the willing summit in Paris on 27 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that the deployment of the contingent being prepared by the coalition of the willing will not only concern security guarantees but also involve "stationing in strategic locations".

Quote: "But there is also training, education, production, co-production, licensing of our partners… to manufacture this [foreign military equipment – ed.] in Ukraine. It’s faster and cheaper, to be honest." 

More details: The president also mentioned technology sharing as part of cooperation with the countries involved in the guarantee forces.

Quote: "We will share our technologies, the developments we’ve achieved during this war – for instance, with drones, missiles, air defence – with those partner countries that guarantee our security with their presence." 

Background:

  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the United Kingdom, has been working for several weeks on a plan to deploy thousands of troops to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.
  • On Thursday 27 March President Macron announced that the foreign ministers of Ukraine’s allied countries would prepare legal frameworks for monitoring a ceasefire in Ukraine.

