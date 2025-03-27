Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out and man injured

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district on the evening of 27 March, resulting in a fire at an infrastructure facility and injuring one person.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 19-year-old young man was injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. He is currently receiving all the necessary medical treatment. Doctors assess his condition as stable."

Details: Fedorov also reported a fire at an infrastructure facility. Dachas caught fire as well. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden - ed.]

A house in Kushuhum and a dacha in Zaporizhzhia were destroyed by the blast wave and debris, causing fires.

Updated: Fedorov reported that the blast wave and debris had shattered windows in several high-rise buildings.

