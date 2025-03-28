Russia loses 1,860 soldiers and 122 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 28 March 2025, 07:37
Russia has lost 1,860 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 556 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 910,750 (+1,860) military personnel;
- 10,455 (+17) tanks;
- 21,762 (+61) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,387 (+122) artillery systems;
- 1,344 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,119 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 31,070 (+144) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 42,280 (+210) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,787 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
