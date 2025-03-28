Over 200 combat clashes on front line, with 68 Russian assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces have engaged in 209 combat clashes across the entire front line over the past 24 hours, with 68 Russian attacks repelled on the Pokrovsk front alone. Another 58 assaults were launched by Russian forces on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. The Russians also launched assaults in Kursk Oblast (Russia) 18 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defensive lines six times, targeting the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

On the Kupiansk front, there were 26 Russian attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove and towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 32 attacks in attempts to break through near the settlements of Nadiia, Kolodiazi, Myrne and Yampolivka and towards Novoserhiivka, Nove, Olhivka, Dronivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped three Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops launched four attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, 24 assaults were carried out near the settlements of Krymske, Ozarianivka, Kurdiumivka and Toretsk and towards Diliivka, Leonidivka, and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 68 Russian assaults near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka and towards Malynivka and Novooleksandrivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Skudne, Dniproenerhiia and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian assaults near the settlements of Pryvilne and Novosilka and towards Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, four attacks were recorded towards the settlements of Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Kamianske.

No combat engagements were reported on the Prydniprovske front in the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no signs of Russian offensive groups being formed.

Ukrainian defence forces continue their operation in Kursk Oblast, Russia. During the past day, Russian forces carried out 22 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs. There were 382 attacks in total, including 26 with multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders halted 18 assaults on this front.

Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on Russian personnel and equipment and continue to degrade Russia’s offensive capabilities in the rear.

