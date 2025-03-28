All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 March 2025, 09:18
Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar
Statistics. Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 27-28 March. Ukrainian air defence shot down 89 drones.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reported that as of 09:00, 89 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Ukraine’s south, north and centre.

Advertisement:

Fifty-one Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without adverse effects).

The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defencedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
air defence
Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast causes fire covering 2,500 sq m – photos
Russians launch 117 drones on Ukraine overnight: 56 UAVs downed, 48 failed to reach their targets
Russia attacks Ukraine with 99 drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: