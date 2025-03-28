Ukrainian air defence downs 89 Russian drones overnight, 51 more go off radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 27-28 March. Ukrainian air defence shot down 89 drones.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reported that as of 09:00, 89 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Ukraine’s south, north and centre.

Fifty-one Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (without adverse effects).

The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

