Russia ramps up assaults in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, seeking to advance, Ukrainian forces say

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, has reported that Russian troops have escalated small-group assaults on the Zaporizhzhia front, aiming to advance to the region's administrative borders. The attacks have escalated since early spring.

Source: Voloshyn on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The military and political leadership of the Russian Federation has never made any secret of the fact that Zaporizhzhia Oblast is in the sphere of their geopolitical interests.

Therefore, we can say that before the commencement of any negotiations on a truce, on the establishment of different regimes, a ceasefire, the Russians want to get as much ground as possible, to advance as far as possible in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, if they can, even to reach the administrative borders of the region. This is one of the reasons why the situation in Ukraine's south, particularly on the Zaporizhzhia front, is beginning to deteriorate."

Details: Voloshyn noted that Russian forces have amassed some troops and assets on the Zaporizhzhia front but are using them for small-group infantry assaults rather than a large-scale offensive.

Quote: "The tactic of using these small groups yields certain results for Russia on other fronts, so they will try to employ this tactic of a creeping offensive, assaults by small infantry groups on the Zaporizhzhia front. I'm talking about the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts. The number of such assaults has surged since the beginning of spring."

