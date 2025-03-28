Ukraine recovers bodies of 909 fallen defenders – photos

Bodies being transported by lorries. Photo: Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has recovered the bodies of a further 909 fallen defenders through repatriation efforts.

Source: Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Details: Reports indicate that the bodies of Ukrainian defenders killed in action have been recovered from the following fronts: Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and from morgues in the Russian Federation.

The sticker reads: "The evacuation of the fallen". Photo: Coordination Headquarters

The transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

Repatriation personnel. Photo: Coordination Headquarters

Ukraine's Armed Forces will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify them.

