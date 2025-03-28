Ukraine recovers bodies of 909 fallen defenders – photos
Friday, 28 March 2025, 14:47
Ukraine has recovered the bodies of a further 909 fallen defenders through repatriation efforts.
Source: Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram
Details: Reports indicate that the bodies of Ukrainian defenders killed in action have been recovered from the following fronts: Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and from morgues in the Russian Federation.
The transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.
Ukraine's Armed Forces will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify them.
