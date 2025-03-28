All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine recovers bodies of 909 fallen defenders – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 March 2025, 14:47
Ukraine recovers bodies of 909 fallen defenders – photos
Bodies being transported by lorries. Photo: Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine has recovered the bodies of a further 909 fallen defenders through repatriation efforts.

Source: Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Details: Reports indicate that the bodies of Ukrainian defenders killed in action have been recovered from the following fronts: Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and from morgues in the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:
 
The sticker reads: "The evacuation of the fallen".
Photo: Coordination Headquarters

The transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

 
Repatriation personnel.
Photo: Coordination Headquarters

Ukraine's Armed Forces will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify them.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesArmed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast
US imposes sanctions on network supplying stolen Ukrainian grain to Houthis
Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovers over US$17.8m embezzlement scheme at Defence Ministry
Terrorist attack at Odesa Oblast police station: man suspected of making explosives detained – photos
Russia drops almost 50 aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast over past day – Zelenskyy
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,860 soldiers and 122 artillery systems over past day
Russia loses 1,670 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,280 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast
19:19
NATO chief advises not taking Putin's "crazy" statements too seriously
19:13
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile: four killed, over 10 injured – photos
19:08
NATO chief comments on Pentagon leak about US shift in Eurasian strategy
18:32
EXPLAINERHow Trump's statements about Greenland "shook" Denmark and what Copenhagen will do
18:19
US imposes sanctions on network supplying stolen Ukrainian grain to Houthis
18:15
Russian government acknowledges lack of foreign companies willing to resume operations in country's market
17:47
Slovak PM expresses willingness for immediate dialogue with Ukraine
17:30
NATO membership for Ukraine is set in stone, Washington summit commitments remain in force, Alliance official says
17:05
White House expects Putin envoy's visit on 2 April, CBS News says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: