Trump to discuss halting military aid to Ukraine on Monday – NYT

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 March 2025, 09:12
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The New York Times, citing an anonymous administration official, has reported that US President Donald Trump will discuss the possible suspension or complete cancellation of military aid to Ukraine, including weapons funded by Joe Biden’s administration, on Monday, 3 March.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The New York Times

Details: The NYT reported that a representative from Trump’s administration stated that Trump will meet with his top national security advisers on Monday, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, to review and possibly take action on several policy options regarding Ukraine.

The official said that among these options is the suspension or cancellation of US military aid to Ukraine, including the latest shipments of ammunition and equipment authorised and paid for during Biden's administration.

Background:

  • Over the past weekend, there were reports that US President Donald Trump's administration is considering halting all current military aid shipments to Ukraine in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks in the Oval Office on Friday, 28 February and his inflexibility in the peace process.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a spat with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • Following this spat, Trump said that Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".

