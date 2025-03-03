All Sections
Trump says US should worry less about Putin, as there are other problems

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaMonday, 3 March 2025, 10:16
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has stated that his country has more pressing issues than "worrying about Putin".

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump’s post on his platform Truth Social

Quote from the US President: "We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!"

Details: The publication highlights that at the start of his second presidential term, Trump is demonstrating a significant shift in US administration policy towards Russia.

This shift has already been noted in the Kremlin. In particular, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, stated that Donald Trump’s administration has an approach to foreign policy that "largely" aligns with Russia’s.

It was also reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has allegedly ordered the cessation of offensive cyber operations against Russia, which appears to be part of Trump's team’s efforts to establish dialogue with the Kremlin.

