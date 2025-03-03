Drone Line project launched in Ukraine

The Drone Line project has been launched in Ukraine. Its aim is to develop the best unmanned systems units and scale up their combat experience in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The project envisages the creation of a network of specialised units that will receive modern equipment, necessary resources and specialists. Both military personnel and civilian specialists can join."

Details: "The Drone Line envisages the creation of a 10-15 km ‘killzone’ that makes the enemy's advance impossible without losses by providing air support and cover for the infantry," said Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

The project has already received an additional UAH 4.6 billion (about US$110.2 million) in funding from the Ministry of Defence, which will be allocated directly to the units for the purchase of UAVs, electronic warfare equipment, vehicles and everything necessary to perform combat missions.

The initiative involves the leading UAV units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Rarog, K-2, Phoenix, Achilles and Magyar Birds.

The project is open to both military and civilian personnel – UAV operators, engineers, IT specialists, medics, administrative workers and other professionals who are ready to work with advanced technologies and digital tools.

Each new recruit to the Drone Line will undergo a specialised programme of combat use of military units, which includes tactical training, training in the use of unmanned systems and mastering methods of intercepting enemy drones.

Background: Future employees of the drone manufacturing plant being built in Ukraine are being trained at Baykar in Türkiye.

