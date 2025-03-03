All Sections
Trump says he hasn't given ''any of Ukraine's land'' to Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 March 2025, 15:03
Trump says he hasn't given ''any of Ukraine's land'' to Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said on his media platform, Truth Social, that he is the only US president who has not given any Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia and asked people to remember that when he is criticised by the Democrats.

Source: Trump on Truth Social; Fox 5 New York TV channel

Quote from Trump: "The only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia is President Donald J. Trump."

Details: It has been announced that Trump will address a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday night.

 

Quote from Trump: "Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is!"

Background:

