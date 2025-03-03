Trump says he hasn't given ''any of Ukraine's land'' to Russia

US President Donald Trump has said on his media platform, Truth Social, that he is the only US president who has not given any Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia and asked people to remember that when he is criticised by the Democrats.

Source: Trump on Truth Social; Fox 5 New York TV channel

Quote from Trump: "The only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia is President Donald J. Trump."

Advertisement:

Details: It has been announced that Trump will address a joint session of the US Congress on Tuesday night.

Quote from Trump: "Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is!"

Background:

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued about the war in Ukraine at the White House in raised voices in front of TV cameras.

Prior to that, Trump had said at his meeting with Zelenskyy that he stood for both Ukraine and Russia.

After the spat, Trump said Zelenskyy had "disrespected" the United States and was "not ready for peace".

Zelenskyy then left the White House ahead of schedule.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!