Trump says he supports both Ukraine and Russia during meeting with Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting in 2024. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he supports both Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Trump during a meeting at the White House on 28 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump described his role in negotiations as being "in the middle".

Quote from Trump: "I'm in the middle, I want to solve this thing, I’m for both [Ukraine and Russia]."

Details: Trump remarked that he does not want to speak badly about anyone, he wants to resolve the war.

Quote: "It’s wonderful to speak badly about somebody else, but I want to get it solved. If we can solve it, great; if we can’t solve it, they’re going to have to fight it out, and who knows what’s going to happen."

Background:

Zelenskyy told Trump that territorial compromises with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin – whom he called a killer and terrorist – are impossible.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy also showed Trump photos of Ukrainian prisoners of war who had been held in Russian captivity.

