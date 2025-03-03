Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working with US on path to peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is working "together with America and our European partners" on the path to peace and is counting on the support of the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president said work with Ukraine’s partners continues.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have already had talks and other steps to come soon. It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war [as soon as] possible."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs real peace, and "Ukrainians want it most because the war ruins our cities and towns. We lose our people."

"We need to stop the war and to guarantee security. We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope for US support on the path to peace. Peace is needed as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Zelenskyyʼs tweet came as US President Donald Trump continued to attack him on his social media platform, saying the Ukrainian president had made "the worst statement" about the war.

Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said the US administration wants to hear from President Zelenskyy that he regrets the Oval Office argument.

