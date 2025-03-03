All Sections
Ukraine parliament addresses Trump, underscoring importance of further partnership

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 3 March 2025, 23:20
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) published an address to US President Donald Trump, the US Congress and the American people on its website on 3 March, thanking the US for its support and highlighting the need for further development of a strategic partnership. 

Source: address on the Verkhovna Rada’s website 

Quote: "On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expresses its profound gratitude to President Donald Trump, the United States Congress, and the American people for their firm and consistent support of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for the security assistance packages provided to Ukraine, which have helped stabilise the situation on the front line.

Ukraine deeply respects the aspirations of the great American people toward the comprehensive restoration of the United States’ global leadership. At the same time, we firmly believe that the leadership of the United States on the international stage is inseparably linked to the defence of the ideals of freedom and democracy, adherence to international agreements, and reliability in relations with allies and friends." 

Details: The address emphasised that "the Ukrainian people desire peace more than anyone else in the world and believe that the personal role of President Donald Trump and his peacekeeping efforts will be decisive in the swift cessation of hostilities and the achievement of peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world."

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine welcomes President Donald Trump’s initiatives to launch a negotiation process aimed at securing peace.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine underscores the necessity of further developing the strategic partnership with the United States, particularly in the exploration of critical minerals."

Background: 

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule on Friday after a row with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • Later, Trump said that Zelenskyy had been disrespectful to the US and was not ready for peace.
  • On 3 March, Trump stated that he had not yet discussed halting aid to Ukraine and that "right now, we will see what happens."

Verkhovna RadaTrumpUSA
