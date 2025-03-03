Trump ally announces new agreement with Ukraine on mineral deal

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has announced a new agreement regarding the signing of a mineral agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States.

Source: Fitzpatrick's statement after talks on the matter with Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fitzpatrick, who is part of the group of Republicans focused on relations with Ukraine, reported a long and successful conversation with Yermak. "We are 100% getting this train back on the tracks," he wrote on X (Twitter).

Advertisement:

He said there is an agreement that the profit-sharing deal for mineral extraction "will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine". He also reiterated the position of the US leadership that the signing of this agreement shall "naturally lead to security assistance".

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced news regarding the agreement, stating that he would address Congress about it on Tuesday evening.

Fitzpatrick did not specify when or how the signing would take place – whether a Ukrainian government delegation would visit Washington or if the document would be signed remotely.

Yermak confirmed that he had held talks with Fitzpatrick. "Discussed the path toward a just peace and the Mineral Agreement with the US. Economic partnership is crucial for both our countries. There is mutual understanding, and we are moving toward a decision for our leaders to make," he said.

Background:

As reported, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday, 3 March that the mineral agreement is not dead.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also without giving any specific details, stated that Ukraine is working with the US and preparing certain steps.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!