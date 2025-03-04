Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Syzran – videos

Russian Telegram channels have reported that drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Syzran in Russia’s Samara Oblast.

Source: SHOT and Baza Telegram channels

Details: According to SHOT, residents of Syzran reported explosions in the area of the local oil refinery. Early reports indicate that the Russian air defence system allegedly downed several aerial targets.

Advertisement:

Quote from SHOT: "Local residents said they had heard explosions and gunfire near the Syzran oil refinery.

In total, eyewitnesses reported hearing between three and five loud explosions and seeing several bright flashes in the sky.

Early reports indicate that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to attack the oil refinery."

Details: Local residents claimed that the blast wave shook windows in their frames.

There is no official information on casualties or damage as of now.

Background:

Drones attacked two oil refineries in Russia’s Samara Oblast on 16 March 2024, causing fires to break out at the facilities.

The first drone attacked the premises of an oil refinery in Syzran. A fire broke out there.

Meanwhile, several other drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!