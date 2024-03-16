All Sections
Drones attack 2 oil refineries in Russia's Samara Oblast, starting fires – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 08:40
Drones attack 2 oil refineries in Russia's Samara Oblast, starting fires – video
Drones have attacked two oil refineries in Russia’s Samara Oblast, and fires broke out at the facilities after the strikes.

Source: Samara Oblast authorities; BAZA, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: The attack reportedly took place at 06:00 local time.

The first drone attacked the premises of an oil refinery in Syzran. A fire broke out there.

The fire has currently spread over an area of 500 square metres.

At the same time, several other drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery. A fire also started there and was extinguished in half an hour.

Meanwhile, the authorities have called this an "attempted attack" and report that they have "repelled it" to attack the Novokuibyshevsk refinery.

No casualties have been reported.

It is also known that an oil refinery in Lipetsk Oblast was also attacked by drones overnight.

The wreckage of two exploded UAVs were found at the Stanovaya station (part of the Druzhba oil pipeline).

Update: Later Security Service of Ukraine informed that they targeted three large oil refineries in Russia’s Samara Oblast on the night of 15-16 March.

This news has been updated since publication.

Advertisement: