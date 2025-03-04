All Sections
WSJ reveals how Trump decided to halt aid to Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 4 March 2025, 13:32
Trump’s decision to freeze aid to Ukraine was reportedly supported by all his top advisers, and the US president made the move after hearing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say the war could last a long time.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A senior official in Trump’s administration, speaking anonymously, stated that the US president’s decision to suspend aid to Ukraine was backed by all his top national security advisers following several meetings on the issue.

Trump allegedly made this move out of frustration over Zelenskyy’s remark that the war could drag on, feeling the need to show he was serious about pushing Ukraine towards negotiations.

"The Ukrainians didn’t think we were serious," the anonymous official stated.

The official added that Trump has yet to determine what would constitute sufficient proof of Ukraine’s willingness to engage in peace talks. It also remains unclear whether the signing of a so-called natural resources deal between Ukraine and the US would be enough to resume weapons deliveries.

On 3 February, the US announced a new agreement between the Ukrainian and American governments on natural resources.

Background:

  • Trump ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees that its leadership "demonstrates goodwill toward peace".
  • His decision also affects weapons shipments that had already left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.

