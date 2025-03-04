Democrats consider ways of protesting during Trump's speech to Congress, Axios says

Democratic lawmakers are exploring protest options ahead of US President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday, 4 March, including direct disruption.

Details: Currently, there is no consensus among Democrats, both inside and outside Congress, on the best way to express their disapproval.

Some Congress members have indicated they may walk out when Trump says certain phrases they find objectionable, according to lawmakers who spoke to Axios.

Criticism of trans kids might be one such statement that would prompt members to take action, one House Democrat said.

Another planned protest tactic is to hold up placards opposing Trump or the Department of Government Efficiency.

Some lawmakers plan to protest by wearing specific colours, with women opting for either pink or black. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur intends to give out ties and scarves in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Some politicians intend to sit with expressionless faces and refrain from clapping throughout Trump's speech.

Trump is reported to have ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine until he sees Ukraine's leaders "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace".

Trump's decision also applies to weapons that have left the United States and are en route to the Ukrainian border

