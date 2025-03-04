All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Democrats consider ways of protesting during Trump's speech to Congress, Axios says

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 4 March 2025, 17:56
Democrats consider ways of protesting during Trump's speech to Congress, Axios says
Stock photo: Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers are exploring protest options ahead of US President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday, 4 March, including direct disruption.

Source: Axios, citing sources in the Democratic Party, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Currently, there is no consensus among Democrats, both inside and outside Congress, on the best way to express their disapproval.

Advertisement:

Some Congress members have indicated they may walk out when Trump says certain phrases they find objectionable, according to lawmakers who spoke to Axios.

Criticism of trans kids might be one such statement that would prompt members to take action, one House Democrat said.

Another planned protest tactic is to hold up placards opposing Trump or the Department of Government Efficiency.

Some lawmakers plan to protest by wearing specific colours, with women opting for either pink or black. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur intends to give out ties and scarves in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to show support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Some politicians intend to sit with expressionless faces and refrain from clapping throughout Trump's speech.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrump
Advertisement:
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
Ukrainian oligarch's stake in Poltava mining plant seized by state agency
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
All News
USA
Europe must fill in for faltering US support for Ukraine, French PM says
US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian forces kill 30 Russian troops in strike on training ground in Kherson Oblast
21:29
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
21:09
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
20:37
Zelenskyy orders Ukrainian officials to obtain information on status of US military aid
20:18
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
19:55
Starmer informs Zelenskyy of his conversation with Trump, Ukrainian leader thanks him for advice
19:38
Ireland prepares additional aid package for Ukraine
19:06
US House Speaker says pause in military aid to Ukraine is "temporary"
18:54
updatedUkrainian forces strike Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast and destroy military facility in Kursk Oblast
18:40
Vance sets conditions for resumption of US aid to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: