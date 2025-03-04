US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN

CNN has reported that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with intelligence information after US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.

Source: CNN with reference to an informed source

Quote: "The United States continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the situation told CNN."

Details: The news comes after US President Donald Trump ordered on Monday, 3 March, to suspend US military aid to Kyiv following his heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week in the Oval Office.

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed reports of the US halting aid to Ukraine, citing information from the border and the US assistance hub in Jasionka.

Meanwhile, on 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a five-step plan for EU rearmament and support for Ukraine, which will allocate €800 billion for defence spending.

