US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN
Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 16:07
CNN has reported that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with intelligence information after US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.
Source: CNN with reference to an informed source
Quote: "The United States continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the situation told CNN."
Details: The news comes after US President Donald Trump ordered on Monday, 3 March, to suspend US military aid to Kyiv following his heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week in the Oval Office.
Background:
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed reports of the US halting aid to Ukraine, citing information from the border and the US assistance hub in Jasionka.
- Meanwhile, on 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a five-step plan for EU rearmament and support for Ukraine, which will allocate €800 billion for defence spending.
