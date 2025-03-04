All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 4 March 2025, 16:07
US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine – CNN
Stock photo: Getty Images

CNN has reported that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with intelligence information after US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.

Source: CNN with reference to an informed source

Quote: "The United States continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the situation told CNN."

Advertisement:

Details: The news comes after US President Donald Trump ordered on Monday, 3 March, to suspend US military aid to Kyiv following his heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week in the Oval Office.

Background:

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed reports of the US halting aid to Ukraine, citing information from the border and the US assistance hub in Jasionka.
  • Meanwhile, on 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a five-step plan for EU rearmament and support for Ukraine, which will allocate €800 billion for defence spending.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for Ukrainedefence intelligencewar
Advertisement:
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
Ukrainian oligarch's stake in Poltava mining plant seized by state agency
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
Ukraine's PM confident that US support will continue
All News
USA
Putin agrees to help Trump in nuclear talks with Iran
Ukraine aims to sign joint investment fund agreement with US – Ukraine's PM
Polish PM: Reports from border confirm claims that US aid to Ukraine has been suspended
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian forces kill 30 Russian troops in strike on training ground in Kherson Oblast
21:29
Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says
21:09
Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine
20:37
Zelenskyy orders Ukrainian officials to obtain information on status of US military aid
20:18
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
19:55
Starmer informs Zelenskyy of his conversation with Trump, Ukrainian leader thanks him for advice
19:38
Ireland prepares additional aid package for Ukraine
19:06
US House Speaker says pause in military aid to Ukraine is "temporary"
18:54
updatedUkrainian forces strike Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast and destroy military facility in Kursk Oblast
18:40
Vance sets conditions for resumption of US aid to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: