Vance sets conditions for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

US Vice President JD Vance has stated that in order for US aid to be resumed, Ukraine must "come to the table and start negotiating".

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance added that US President Donald Trump remains committed to the rare minerals deal.

Quote from Vance: "We want the Ukrainians to have a sovereign and independent country. We think the Ukrainian troops have fought very bravely, but we’re at a point here where neither Europe nor the United States nor the Ukrainians can continue this war indefinitely."

Details: That is why, Vance said, "it’s important that everybody comes to the table".

"The President is trying to send a very explicit message, the Ukrainians have got to come to the table and start negotiating with President Trump for the mineral deal," Vance emphasised.

Asked whether he believes the rare minerals deal is still possible, Vance replied: "I certainly do".

"And I think the President is still committed to the mineral deal. I think we’ve heard some positive things, but not yet, of course, a signature from our friends in Ukraine," he said.

Vance also accused Ukrainians of not being willing to "negotiate in good faith" and claimed that the US had not been treated fairly when it comes to aid to Ukraine.

"It’s really ridiculous, and frankly, an insult to the American people, that the Europeans are getting a better deal than the American people," he said.

Background:

On 4 March, US media reported that Trump has ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees Ukraine's leaders "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". His decision also affects weapons shipments that have already left US territory and are en route to the Ukrainian border.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk later confirmed reports of the US halting aid to Ukraine, citing information from the border and the US aid hub in Jasionka.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s decision to freeze aid to Ukraine was supported by all his top advisers, and the US president made the move after hearing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say the war could last a long time.

