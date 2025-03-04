Vance reveals whether US plans to put pressure on Russia as it did on Ukraine

US Vice President JD Vance has commented on the possibility of the Donald Trump administration pressuring Russia to bring the Kremlin to the negotiating table over the war it has been waging against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Vance in a statement to Voice of America

Details: Vance was asked whether the United States was going to increase sanctions against Russia or take other steps to pressure both sides to come to the negotiating table.

"We do believe that it's in Russia's best interest, but also Ukraine and the United States's best interest to bring this conflict to a close. So we believe in applying pressure to everybody, to stop the killing, because that's what the president's policy is and that's what's in the best interest of the American people," Vance said.

A journalist noted that there appears to be significant pressure on Ukraine but little on Russia. In response, he said, "I don't think that's right, actually".

"I mean, we still have a number of sanctions that are placed on the Russians. We do believe that the Russians, economically are struggling because of this conflict," he added.

Background:

On 4 March, US media reported that Trump has ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees Ukraine's leaders "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". His decision also affects weapons shipments that have already left US territory and are en route to the Ukrainian border.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk later confirmed reports of the US halting aid to Ukraine, citing information from the border and the US aid hub in Jasionka.

Vance stated that in order to resume aid deliveries, Ukraine must come to the negotiating table.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, said the White House was using the "stick" approach to pressure Zelenskyy into agreeing to a peace deal.

