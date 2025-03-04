Ukraine and US set to sign minerals deal on Tuesday, Reuters says

The table in the White House where the US and Ukrainian presidents were set to sign the minerals agreement on 28 February. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s administration and Ukraine may sign the minerals agreement on Tuesday, 4 March.

Source: Reuters, citing four people familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Three sources said Trump has told his advisers he wants to announce the deal in an address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Advertisement:

However, they cautioned that the deal has not yet been signed and the situation could change.

The White House did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. Nor have the Ukrainian President's Office in Kyiv and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington issued statements.

US officials are said to have been in touch with their counterparts in Kyiv in recent days about signing the agreement despite Friday’s Oval Office spat. According to one source familiar with the matter, they have urged Zelenskyy's advisers to convince the Ukrainian president to issue a public apology to Trump.

Background:

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine was ready to sign the agreement, calling the Oval Office spat "regrettable".

Reuters noted that it is not unclear whether the agreement has changed from the version that was due to be signed on Friday.

On Monday, Trump indicated that his administration remains open to finalising the deal.

