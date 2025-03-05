All Sections
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa Oblast, killing civilian

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 March 2025, 00:04
Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa Oblast, killing civilian
UAVs. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians struck Odesa's critical infrastructure on the evening of 4 March, leaving part of the city without electricity, water and heating, and a man has been killed in the suburbs of the city.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy has once again struck critical infrastructure. Part of Odesa has once again been left without electricity, water and heating.

All the appropriate services are working."

Updated: Kiper later clarified that wreckage from downed Russian drones had damaged houses in the suburbs of Odesa. Fires have broken out and are being extinguished by State Emergency Service crews.

In addition, Russia attacked the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district with ballistic missiles during an air-raid. One missile hit an empty sanatorium, almost completely destroying the building. No one was injured.

Updated: Kiper reported after midnight on 5 March that a person had died in the suburbs of Odesa in the Russian drone attack.

Quote from Kiper: "A 77-year-old resident of the village of Lymanka has died from shrapnel wounds."

Background: Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones on the evening of 3 March. Boiler houses were put out of action, houses and a business centre were damaged and people were injured in the attack. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

