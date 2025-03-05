Large-scale Russian strike on Odesa Oblast: one killed, destruction reported – photos
Ukraine's State Emergency Service has posted photographs of the aftermath of a large-scale Russian strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 4-5 March which killed a civilian man.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The State Emergency Service noted that one person is known to have died in the large-scale strike on the oblast so far.
Quote from State Emergency Service: "Extensive destruction, fires in homes, damage to civilian and critical infrastructure.
Over 60 emergency workers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the terror."
Background: Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones on the evening of 3 March. Boiler houses were put out of action, houses and a business centre were damaged and people were injured in the attack.
