Large-scale Russian strike on Odesa Oblast: one killed, destruction reported – photos

Ukraine's State Emergency Service has posted photographs of the aftermath of a large-scale Russian strike on Odesa Oblast on the night of 4-5 March which killed a civilian man.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that one person is known to have died in the large-scale strike on the oblast so far.

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Extensive destruction, fires in homes, damage to civilian and critical infrastructure.

Over 60 emergency workers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the terror."

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Burned-down building Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones on the evening of 3 March. Boiler houses were put out of action, houses and a business centre were damaged and people were injured in the attack.

