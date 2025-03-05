Trump read out Zelenskyy's reconciliatory tweet to Congress and called it a letter, Ukraine's ambassador to US says

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, has commented on a statement by US President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress indicating that he had received a letter from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding Ukraine's readiness for negotiations.

Quote from Markarova: "In a rather challenging situation, we're still moving forward, building relationships and promoting our priorities. In his address to the nation, President Donald Trump read out a letter from our president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and said, 'I appreciate that he sent this letter'."

Details: Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhii Nykyforov, told LIGA.net that the Ukrainian president had not sent a "letter" and that Trump was referring to his post on X (Twitter).

Background:

On Monday 3 March US Vice President JD Vance stated that if Zelenskyy presented a "serious proposal" and if Ukraine was ready to engage, then the door to negotiations remained open. "I think that if he called and had a serious proposal for how he was going to engage in the process. Look, there are details that really matter that we’re already working on with the Russians. We’ve talked with some of our allies, he needs to engage seriously on the details". He added that the door for Ukraine is open if it is ready to join.

Afterwards, Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine is striving for peace and he is ready to work in this direction "under President Trump’s strong leadership". "None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We are ready to work fast to end the war..." he stressed.

During a speech to Congress, US President Donald Trump said he had received a letter from Zelenskyy stating that Ukraine was ready to "come to the table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace" and sign a minerals deal.

