Trump: I received letter from Zelenskyy about Ukraine's readiness for talks

US President Donald Trump has stated during a speech in Congress that he has received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating that Ukraine was ready to "come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer" and also to sign the minerals agreement.

Source: Trump’s speech broadcast; CNN

Details: Referring to the war in Ukraine, Trump said that 2,000 people are being killed every week, both "Ukrainians and Russians", and that he wanted "this to stop".

Advertisement:

"Do you want to keep it going for another five years?" Trump asked.

He also mentioned that he had received "an important letter" from Zelenskyy.

Trump said the letter stated: "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts".

It also reportedly said: "We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you".

Trump added that he was grateful for the letter, adding that "simultaneously we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace".

Background:

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration and Ukraine might sign a mineral extraction agreement on Tuesday, 4 March.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine was ready to sign the agreement, calling the Oval Office spat regrettable.

Reuters noted that it remains unclear whether the agreement has changed from the version initially set for signing on Friday.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed that his administration remains open to finalising the deal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!