Russia launches massive drone attack on Odesa: one person injured and nearly 90,000 households now without power

On the evening of 19 February, Russian forces once again launched a drone attack on the city of Odesa, injuring a woman and causing damage.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has carried out a large-scale drone attack on Odesa for the second day in a row.

As a result of today's strike, fires broke out on the roof of a catering establishment and a warehouse building. Damage was caused to an administrative building, a car wash, a carriageway, and the windows of a house. One person was injured – a 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Details: The attack also left around 5,000 people in one of Odesa’s districts without electricity.

Following two days of strikes on Odesa, 89,500 households remain without power.

Background: The Russians launched a large-scale strike on the city of Odesa on the evening of 18 February. A significant part of the city was left without electricity, water and heating and social infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack. Four people were injured, including one child.

