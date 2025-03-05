Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's branch near Odesa – photos, video
On the night of 4-5 March, Russian forces attacked a Nova Poshta office in the suburbs of Odesa with a Shahed attack drone, damaging the building and destroying more than 600 parcels. [Nova Poshta is the largest private postal operator in Ukraine – ed.]
Source: Nova Poshta on Telegram
Quote: "On the night of 4-5 March, the enemy launched a large-scale attack, one of the Shahed drones destroyed our branch in the suburbs of Odesa. Fortunately, no one was injured. The occupiers turned 606 parcels with a total declared value of over UAH 1 million (about US$24,000) into ashes."
Details: The company added that all clients would receive compensation.
The company has also resumed accepting parcels.
У ніч на 5 березня російські окупанти "Шахедом" вдарили по відділенню Нової пошти у передмісті Одеси – постраждала будівля і знищено понад 600 посилок. Відео Нової пошти pic.twitter.com/OQHUMtAMEO— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 5, 2025
"A mobile branch is already operating at the scene, so customers can send parcels," Nova Poshta concluded.
Background:
- On the evening of 4 March, the Russians struck the critical infrastructure of Odesa: part of the city was cut off from the power grid and left without heating, and a man was killed in the suburbs of Odesa.
- Later, the State Emergency Service published photos showing the aftermath of Russia's strike on Odesa Oblast.
