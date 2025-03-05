All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's branch near Odesa – photos, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 5 March 2025, 12:46
Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's branch near Odesa – photos, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Nova Poshta

On the night of 4-5 March, Russian forces attacked a Nova Poshta office in the suburbs of Odesa with a Shahed attack drone, damaging the building and destroying more than 600 parcels. [Nova Poshta is the largest private postal operator in Ukraine – ed.]

Source: Nova Poshta on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 4-5 March, the enemy launched a large-scale attack, one of the Shahed drones destroyed our branch in the suburbs of Odesa. Fortunately, no one was injured. The occupiers turned 606 parcels with a total declared value of over UAH 1 million (about US$24,000) into ashes." 

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
 Photo: Nova Poshta

Details: The company added that all clients would receive compensation.

 
 Photo: Nova Poshta

The company has also resumed accepting parcels.

"A mobile branch is already operating at the scene, so customers can send parcels," Nova Poshta concluded. 

 
 Photo: Nova Poshta

Background:

  • On the evening of 4 March, the Russians struck the critical infrastructure of Odesa: part of the city was cut off from the power grid and left without heating, and a man was killed in the suburbs of Odesa.
  • Later, the State Emergency Service published photos showing the aftermath of Russia's strike on Odesa Oblast. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Signs of torture found on most bodies of Ukrainians repatriated from Russian captivity – photo, video
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for Vasyl Ratushnyi, killed in action – photos
Deployment of troops in Ukraine will be discussed at EU summit, source reports
Alias Moses: Maksym Butkevych on 850 days in captivity, life on the edge of the abyss, and the miracle of his return
Poll says 70% of Americans don't believe Ukraine is "more to blame for starting war"
The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russia strikes yet another energy facility in Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Navy downs 10 Russian Shahed drones over Odesa Oblast overnight
Large-scale Russian strike on Odesa Oblast: one killed, destruction reported – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:59
Macron declares "new era" and warns of Russia's threat to France and Europe
21:47
Ukrainian Patriot operators join F-16 pilots in addressing American people – videos
21:04
Ukraine's air defence intercepts Russian target in Poltava Oblast, damage reported
20:08
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
19:35
Foreign businesses' losses in Russia exceed US$170 billion
19:28
EU official confirms Zelenskyy will visit Brussels for 6 March summit
19:26
Zelenskyy hopes for results on US meeting as early as next week
18:30
Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme
18:20
New round of US-Ukraine talks being prepared, Trump adviser says
18:08
Number of Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front continues to fall – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: