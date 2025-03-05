Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's branch near Odesa – photos, video

On the night of 4-5 March, Russian forces attacked a Nova Poshta office in the suburbs of Odesa with a Shahed attack drone, damaging the building and destroying more than 600 parcels. [Nova Poshta is the largest private postal operator in Ukraine – ed.]

Source: Nova Poshta on Telegram

Quote: "On the night of 4-5 March, the enemy launched a large-scale attack, one of the Shahed drones destroyed our branch in the suburbs of Odesa. Fortunately, no one was injured. The occupiers turned 606 parcels with a total declared value of over UAH 1 million (about US$24,000) into ashes."

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Nova Poshta

Details: The company added that all clients would receive compensation.

Photo: Nova Poshta

The company has also resumed accepting parcels.

У ніч на 5 березня російські окупанти "Шахедом" вдарили по відділенню Нової пошти у передмісті Одеси – постраждала будівля і знищено понад 600 посилок. Відео Нової пошти pic.twitter.com/OQHUMtAMEO — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 5, 2025

"A mobile branch is already operating at the scene, so customers can send parcels," Nova Poshta concluded.

Photo: Nova Poshta

Background:

On the evening of 4 March, the Russians struck the critical infrastructure of Odesa: part of the city was cut off from the power grid and left without heating, and a man was killed in the suburbs of Odesa.

Later, the State Emergency Service published photos showing the aftermath of Russia's strike on Odesa Oblast.

