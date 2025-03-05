WSJ: Suspension of US aid to Ukraine will last until Trump sees Zelenskyy support talks with Russia

The suspension of US military aid to Ukraine may last until President Donald Trump determines whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Details: On Tuesday, 4 March, Zelenskyy tweeted that Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals agreement with the US and to negotiate under the strong leadership of President Trump to "achieve a lasting peace". He also said that the spat that occurred at the White House was regrettable.

US officials have suggested that it is not clear whether Zelenskyy's statement is enough to convince Trump to restore US military aid to Ukraine, which the White House suspended on Monday, 3 March.

The officials said the pause would last until Trump decides that Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

The politicians reported that during recent private meetings, Trump has complained that Zelenskyy has shown no intention of starting talks with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin. The decision to temporarily suspend aid was intended to show the Ukrainian leader that the White House was serious about a peaceful settlement, they added.

However, according to the officials, even the signing of the agreement giving US companies access to Ukrainian rare-earth minerals may not be enough to convince Trump to resume the aid.

Following the explosive meeting at the White House on 28 February, European allies are holding talks on plans to support Ukraine while pushing Zelenskyy to try to mend relations with Trump. European leaders and Zelenskyy say that US security guarantees for Kyiv are crucial to any peace deal.

Trump has said he is only ready to discuss such commitments after a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

During his address to a joint session of Congress on 4 March, Trump read out what he said was a letter from the Ukrainian president that was almost identical to a post by Zelenskyy on X. Trump said nothing about a minerals deal with Ukraine in the address.

