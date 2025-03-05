The Telegraph: Starmer persuaded Zelenskyy to extend olive branch to Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has helped persuade President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to extend an olive branch to US President Donald Trump following their public spat in the Oval Office last week.

Details: The Telegraph reported that on Tuesday, 4 March Starmer had a phone conversation with Zelenskyy, delivering some "hard truths" and advising him on what Trump needs to hear before negotiations can resume.

Shortly afterwards, the Ukrainian leader posted a lengthy message on X (Twitter), praising the US president's "strong leadership", expressing gratitude for military assistance and stating that the spat was regrettable.

Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to "come to the negotiating table" with Trump to sign a minerals deal and expressed his support for a ceasefire at sea and in the air.

Zelenskyy's suggestion came less than 24 hours after news emerged that Trump had suspended military aid to Kyiv. Starmer had a phone call with the US president on Monday, 3 March.

The Telegraph, citing sources, concludes that London and its European allies aimed to leverage the warm relationship with the Ukrainian leader, demonstrated at the weekend summit in London, to "deliver some hard truths to him".

The UK government believed there was an urgent need to resolve the dispute, but Westminster is concerned that Zelenskyy's tweet may not suffice as positions in Washington continue to harden.

On Tuesday night, Trump gave a speech to Congress, mentioning an "important letter" from Zelenskyy and saying he "appreciated" it.

After their conversation on Tuesday, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Starmer's "advice and support during this challenging time".

