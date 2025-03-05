All Sections
Trump administration says when they might unfreeze aid to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 March 2025, 15:42
Trump administration says when they might unfreeze aid to Ukraine
Mike Waltz. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said that unfreezing military aid to Ukraine could be considered if peace talks are successful and "confidence-building measures" are taken.

Source: A statement by a Trump administration official quoted by Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Waltz said that Trump will carefully consider the possibility of unfreezing military aid to Ukraine.

"I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause," Waltz said.

He said that officials are discussing the date, place and team of negotiators that would lead to bringing about an end to the war.

"We're already talking about confidence-building measures that we'll then take to the Russians and test that side," he said, without specifying what measures he was referring to.

Waltz also added that the Trump administration needs to know that "both sides are sincerely negotiating towards a partial, then a permanent, peace."

Background:

  • On 4 March, the US media learned of Trump's order to suspend all military aid to Ukraine until he saw the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace". The decision also applies to weapons that had already left the United States and were heading for the Ukrainian border.
  • It also became known that the United States has suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine could last until Donald Trump decides that Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

USAaid for UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
