All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

EU will not announce specific aid packages for Ukraine following 6 March summit

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 5 March 2025, 17:42
EU will not announce specific aid packages for Ukraine following 6 March summit
Stock Photo: Getty Images

European Union leaders are not planning to announce any specific aid package for Ukraine following their meeting on Thursday, 6 March.

Source: Finnish news agency STT, citing a draft decision they obtained, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At an extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, European leaders intend to discuss further support for Ukraine and the strengthening of Europe's defence capabilities following changes in principles and priorities within the US administration.

Advertisement:

As of Wednesday, the draft summit conclusions seen by journalists do not mention any specific aid package for Ukraine with concrete figures.

Various EU sources also confirmed to STT that no agreement on the amount has been reached yet.

The draft conclusions include a call on EU leaders to take swift action to support Ukraine and welcomed the willingness of many member states to sharply increase the volume of assistance provided to Ukraine, particularly ammunition, air defence systems and interceptor missiles.

It also mentions that EU countries are prepared to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, taking into account the capabilities, political stance and security interests of member states.

Additionally, the draft emphasises that any potential peace agreement must include reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

One of the journalists’ sources, a senior EU official, disagreed with the claim that the upcoming summit would conclude without concrete initiatives in support of Ukraine. He noted that even if specific figures are not announced, leaders will declare their intention to continue supporting Ukraine and increase assistance, while more detailed discussions will continue at the summit in two weeks.

Background:

  • On 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a five-step plan for rearming the European Union and supporting Ukraine which would mobilise €800 billion in defence spending.
  • A letter detailing the plan was sent to all EU leaders ahead of the summit.
  • On 4 March, US media reported that Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace".
  • Trump's decision also applied to weapons that had already left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
Macron confirms readiness to defend European allies with nuclear weapons
EU braces for new wave of refugees from Ukraine as US aid to Kyiv falters, Politico says
All News
EU
EU summit to start concrete discussion of deployment of EU troops in Ukraine, source reports
EU expects pro-Russian leaders to attempt to disrupt 6 March summit, says Politico
Zelenskyy: More air defence for Ukraine as European Commission confirms new funds for Europe's security
RECENT NEWS
10:56
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
10:45
Russians damage fifth energy facility in Odesa Oblast in two weeks
10:40
Netherlands discusses new aid package of €3.5bn for Ukraine in 2026
09:48
Politico: Trump team holds secret talks with Zelenskyy's political opponents
09:48
Zelenskyy: foreign volunteers had checked into hotel hit by Russian strike – photo
09:16
Russians attack Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles and UAVs: 68 drones downed
09:01
Russians hit energy facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring 2 people
09:00
European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
08:56
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 3 – photos
08:22
UpdatedRussian drone hits high-rise building and cars in Kharkiv – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: