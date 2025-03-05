EU will not announce specific aid packages for Ukraine following 6 March summit

European Union leaders are not planning to announce any specific aid package for Ukraine following their meeting on Thursday, 6 March.

Source: Finnish news agency STT, citing a draft decision they obtained, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At an extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, European leaders intend to discuss further support for Ukraine and the strengthening of Europe's defence capabilities following changes in principles and priorities within the US administration.

As of Wednesday, the draft summit conclusions seen by journalists do not mention any specific aid package for Ukraine with concrete figures.

Various EU sources also confirmed to STT that no agreement on the amount has been reached yet.

The draft conclusions include a call on EU leaders to take swift action to support Ukraine and welcomed the willingness of many member states to sharply increase the volume of assistance provided to Ukraine, particularly ammunition, air defence systems and interceptor missiles.

It also mentions that EU countries are prepared to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, taking into account the capabilities, political stance and security interests of member states.

Additionally, the draft emphasises that any potential peace agreement must include reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

One of the journalists’ sources, a senior EU official, disagreed with the claim that the upcoming summit would conclude without concrete initiatives in support of Ukraine. He noted that even if specific figures are not announced, leaders will declare their intention to continue supporting Ukraine and increase assistance, while more detailed discussions will continue at the summit in two weeks.

Background:

On 4 March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a five-step plan for rearming the European Union and supporting Ukraine which would mobilise €800 billion in defence spending.

A letter detailing the plan was sent to all EU leaders ahead of the summit.

On 4 March, US media reported that Trump had ordered a halt to all military aid to Ukraine until he sees the Ukrainian leadership "demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace".

Trump's decision also applied to weapons that had already left US territory and were en route to the Ukrainian border.

