Zelenskyy to attend extraordinary EU summit in Brussels and have key meetings

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 March 2025, 08:11
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in an extraordinary summit of EU leaders in Brussels on 6 March and will have a series of meetings, including with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov

Details: Zelenskyy’s visit to Brussels will begin with a meeting with De Wever, followed by statements to the media outlets.

Zelenskyy will move to the building where European Council meetings take place at around 12:00 and will meet with European Council President António Costa and von der Leyen.

He will take part in the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders after that.

Following the summit, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Austria’s new Chancellor Christian Stocker, have an audience with King Philippe of Belgium and meet with Rutte.

Background:

  • Earlier, Finnish news agency STT reported that no specific aid packages for Ukraine would be announced following the summit.

