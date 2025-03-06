All Sections
Slovak PM's associate says Russia would be more reliable neighbour than Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 March 2025, 12:09
Erik Kaliňák. Photo: Facebook

Erik Kaliňák, an MEP and deputy leader of Slovakia’s ruling party, Smer-SD, has said that he sees no problem with the Russian occupation of Ukraine, as Slovakia would then have a "reliable neighbour".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Slovak media outlet Aktuality

Details: Asked by a journalist what it would mean for Slovakia if the Russians were in Kyiv, Kaliňák said that while he does not want the Russians on Slovak borders, he sees them as more reliable partners than the Ukrainians.

Quote from Kaliňák: "I’m going to be cynical and say that we would finally have a reliable neighbour. Because if you look at Slovak-Ukrainian relations and how many times we’ve had to rescue them after they’ve built up an economic conflict with Russia, and how many times they’ve failed to help us, then from that point of view the Russians are a more reliable partner for us."

Details: The opposition party Progressive Slovakia has reacted to Kaliňák’s remarks, calling them a betrayal.

"We have been talking about this for a long time and clearly. No policy on the four fundamental points, but Russian rule – that is this government's vision for Slovakia. Just like when Tibor Gašpar suggested that Slovakia leave the EU, this is the moment when the Smer party reveals its true intentions for Slovakia," the opposition party said in a statement.

Progressive Slovakia added that Fico is moving the country "away from Europe".

"Fico is burning bridges with our allies, delivering us into the hands of Putin and Trump. This is a betrayal. He has no legitimacy to do this, this government must resign as soon as possible, and the only solution is snap elections," the party said.

Background:

  • After a Slovak parliamentary delegation returned from a visit to Moscow, Tibor Gašpar, Deputy Chairman of the Slovak Parliament, admitted the possibility of Slovakia withdrawing from the European Union, although he said it would be a last resort.
  • This triggered protests in a number of Slovak cities in January under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe". Prime Minister Robert Fico said the demonstrations had been organised on the basis of lies and that the government had no plans for Slovakia to leave the EU.

SlovakiaRusso-Ukrainian war
