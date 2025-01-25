All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

About 100,000 people protest in Slovakia against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy – video

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 January 2025, 11:14
About 100,000 people protest in Slovakia against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy – video
Photo: x.com/ukraine_wi78134

A series of protests under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe" have taken place in nearly 30 cities across the country, with about 100,000 people gathered throughout Slovakia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Aktuality, a Slovak media outlet

Details: People took to the streets in almost 30 Slovak cities on 24 January under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe" against the policy of Slovak PM Robert Fico's policy of rapprochement with Russia. Rallies were also held in Poland, Germany, Czechia and Ireland.

Advertisement:

About 100,000 people gathered across Slovakia. According to the organisers, the protests were peaceful and without disturbances.

Advertisement:

The organisers estimate that up to 60,000 people gathered in the Slovak capital Bratislava alone.

Dennik N, another Slovak news outlet, reported that more than 10,000 people gathered in Banská Bystrica, about 5,000 in Trenčín and Žilina, about 4,000 in Poprad and Nitra, and about 3,000 protested in Trnava.

Background:

  • Earlier this week, Fico said that a coup d'état was supposedly being prepared in the country with the participation of the opposition, NGOs, the media, and a "secret group of experts" from abroad.
  • The Slovak opposition, which is attempting to pass a vote of no confidence in Fico's government, rejects these claims and says they are just a tactic to intimidate citizens.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the protests and stated that "Bratislava is not Moscow".

Support UP or become our patron!

Slovakia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Slovakia
Zelenskyy backs Slovakian protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
RECENT NEWS
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: