About 100,000 people protest in Slovakia against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy – video

A series of protests under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe" have taken place in nearly 30 cities across the country, with about 100,000 people gathered throughout Slovakia.

Details: People took to the streets in almost 30 Slovak cities on 24 January under the slogan "Slovakia is Europe" against the policy of Slovak PM Robert Fico's policy of rapprochement with Russia. Rallies were also held in Poland, Germany, Czechia and Ireland.

About 100,000 people gathered across Slovakia. According to the organisers, the protests were peaceful and without disturbances.

Preplnené Námestie slobody je dôkazom, že obyvatelia hlavného mesta túžia žiť skutočne slobodne, nie v područí moskaľov a ich kolaborantov. pic.twitter.com/aKFCIjGNHZ — Aktuálne o Ukrajine (@oukrajine) January 24, 2025

The organisers estimate that up to 60,000 people gathered in the Slovak capital Bratislava alone.

Dennik N, another Slovak news outlet, reported that more than 10,000 people gathered in Banská Bystrica, about 5,000 in Trenčín and Žilina, about 4,000 in Poprad and Nitra, and about 3,000 protested in Trnava.

Background:

Earlier this week, Fico said that a coup d'état was supposedly being prepared in the country with the participation of the opposition, NGOs, the media, and a "secret group of experts" from abroad.

The Slovak opposition, which is attempting to pass a vote of no confidence in Fico's government, rejects these claims and says they are just a tactic to intimidate citizens.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the protests and stated that "Bratislava is not Moscow".

