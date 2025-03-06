All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's special envoy Kellogg says Zelenskyy-Trump spat stemmed from misaligned objectives on Ukraine war

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 March 2025, 17:44
Trump's special envoy Kellogg says Zelenskyy-Trump spat stemmed from misaligned objectives on Ukraine war
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, believes that a spat between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House last week occurred because the two leaders have "objectives that were clearly not in alignment with one another" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda; Kellogg in a report on ways to end the war in Ukraine at the Council on Foreign Relations discussion

Details: Kellogg suggested that the tension between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump during the Ukrainian leader's visit to the Oval Office last week arose from the contrasting goals of the two administrations becoming clear.

Advertisement:

He noted that Zelenskyy tried to convince the US president to continue to support Ukraine so that it could gain an advantage over Russia.

"President Zelenskyy clearly wanted President Trump to side publicly with the United States against Russia. President Trump, however, was not approaching it as a matter of one side gaining an advantage over the other. But was instead focused on peace," Kellogg said.

Kellogg also noted that defining the war in Ukraine as having a winner or a loser would only drag America into an endless proxy war, a development President Trump does not want.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USATrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
Russian receives life sentence in Germany for killing two Ukrainian soldiers
Trump considers tough sanctions against Russia until ceasefire is reached
Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video
All News
USA
Trump official describes info on plans to cancel legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in US as "fake news"
Ukrainian air defenders thank US for Hawk system, credit it with saving hundreds of lives – video
Most Britons and Spaniards believe Russia will attack Ukraine again after peace deal
RECENT NEWS
21:51
Trump on whether Putin benefits from halted US aid to Ukraine
21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
21:06
Protests against PM Fico's pro-Russian policy held in Slovakia – photo
20:38
Trump: Security guarantees are the easy part, war must be "settled" first
20:14
Zelenskyy says work with Trump's team has reached peak intensity
20:10
Russia responds defiantly to Trump's sanctions warning, insisting it will pursue its goals in Ukraine
20:00
Zelenskyy: Recent attacks prove it is Russia that must be forced to make peace
19:57
US continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine, CNN reveals
19:44
Trump explains why he stopped military aid supply to Ukraine
19:34
Trump says it's easier to "deal with" Russia and claims Putin wants "peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: