Trump's special envoy Kellogg says Zelenskyy-Trump spat stemmed from misaligned objectives on Ukraine war

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, believes that a spat between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House last week occurred because the two leaders have "objectives that were clearly not in alignment with one another" regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda; Kellogg in a report on ways to end the war in Ukraine at the Council on Foreign Relations discussion

Details: Kellogg suggested that the tension between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Trump during the Ukrainian leader's visit to the Oval Office last week arose from the contrasting goals of the two administrations becoming clear.

Advertisement:

He noted that Zelenskyy tried to convince the US president to continue to support Ukraine so that it could gain an advantage over Russia.

"President Zelenskyy clearly wanted President Trump to side publicly with the United States against Russia. President Trump, however, was not approaching it as a matter of one side gaining an advantage over the other. But was instead focused on peace," Kellogg said.

Kellogg also noted that defining the war in Ukraine as having a winner or a loser would only drag America into an endless proxy war, a development President Trump does not want.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!