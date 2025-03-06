Allies may share less intelligence with US as Trump and Putin grow closer – media

Some US allies are considering reducing the amount of intelligence they share with Washington in response to the Donald Trump administration's conciliatory approach to Russia.

Source: NBC News, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to these sources, who include foreign officials, allies are considering the move because of concerns about protecting foreign assets that could be accidentally disclosed.

Advertisement:

The sources said that US allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and members of the Five Eyes alliance (which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States), are exploring the possibility of revising current intelligence-sharing protocols to reflect the Trump administration's warming relationship with Russia.

"Those discussions are already happening," one of the TV channel's sources said.

However, it was said that no decisions or actions have been taken.

The sources say the review is part of a broader examination of the spectrum of relations with Washington among many US allies, including diplomacy, trade and military cooperation, as well as intelligence issues.

While the extent of the shift in US policy toward Russia remains unclear, allies are weighing the possible implications of what could be a historic shift, the Western official said.

At the same time, some officials from allied countries, speaking on condition of anonymity, downplayed the possibility that Trump's policy on Russia would disrupt decades of information sharing.

They noted that intelligence sharing can be done in a way that protects sources and methods.

Meanwhile, several former US intelligence officials said they and their colleagues still working in the government are deeply concerned about the possible consequences of the administration's changing attitude toward Russia, which could see Moscow no longer viewed as an adversary.

Background:

The media reported that Trump's return to the White House has jeopardised intelligence sharing between NATO countries, as Alliance members are becoming increasingly wary of each other.

It also became known that the United States has now completely stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, including information on Russian missile launches and data needed for HIMARS guidance.

Against this background, France affirmed that it is continuing to share intelligence with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!