Trump official says reports of plans to cancel legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in US are "fake news"

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 6 March 2025, 18:17
Trump official says reports of plans to cancel legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians in US are fake news
Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has dismissed as "fake news" reports in the media regarding the alleged plans of President Donald Trump’s administration to revoke the temporary legal status of approximately 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the country due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: She said that the journalists who had disseminated those claims "have no idea what they are talking about".

"This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about," Leavitt said, attaching a screenshot of the appropriate Reuters news story to her post.

She noted that no decision has been made on the matter.

Background:

  • Reuters earlier reported that in April, the Trump administration plans to cancel the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the country due to the full-scale Russian invasion.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the Russo-Ukrainian war a "proxy war between nuclear powers" that has reached a dead end and must be stopped.
  • Media reports suggest that the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine may last until Donald Trump decides that Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports peace talks with Russia.

