Trump administration plans to revoke temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians, Reuters reports

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 6 March 2025, 14:19
Trump administration plans to revoke temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians, Reuters reports
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

Reuters has learned that US President Donald Trump’s administration may revoke the temporary legal status for over 1.8 million migrants, including 240,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled the Russo-Ukrainian war. They could be deported.

Source: Reuters, citing a senior Trump administration official and three unnamed sources

Details: Reuters sources said that the US government may take this step as early as April. 

The administration also plans to cancel residence permits for approximately 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans this month, according to a Trump official and one of the sources.

Migrants who lose their legal status may face expedited  deportation proceedings regardless of the length of their legal stay in the US, according to an internal email from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seen by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the sources point out that this decision is not linked to the conflict between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but is part of a broader plan by the Trump administration. Its aim is to strip over 1.8 million migrants granted entry to the US under temporary humanitarian programmes initiated by the Biden administration of their legal status.

Trump’s executive order issued on 20 January requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to terminate all such programmes.

US DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated that the department has not made any official announcements yet. The White House and the Ukrainian embassy have also not provided comments.

Background:

