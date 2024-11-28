Norway approves US$3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2025
The Norwegian parliament on 28 November approved increasing support for Ukraine to NOK 35 billion (approximately US$3.16 billion) in 2025.
Source: European Pravda, citing NTB, a Norwegian news agency
Details: Initially, the Norwegian government allocated NOK 15 billion (approximately US$1.35 billion) in the state budget for Ukraine in the coming year, but the opposition deemed this insufficient.
Following negotiations, the government and opposition agreed to raise the amount to NOK 30 billion (approximately US$2.7 billion), which was further increased after discussions on 28 November.
Quote from Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre: "This is an important signal for Ukraine, which is enduring severe trials, and it sends a message to those attacking."
Last year, Norway approved the Nansen Programme, allocating NOK 75 billion (approximately US$6.75 billion) for long-term support to Ukraine through 2027—equivalent to NOK 15 billion (approximately US$1.35 billion) annually.
This year, the Norwegian government proposed increasing the programme’s funding to NOK 135 billion (approximately US$12.15 billion) and extending it for an additional three years, through 2030.
