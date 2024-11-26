All Sections
Norway plans to increase aid to Ukraine to $2.7 billion in 2025

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 November 2024, 16:42
Norwegian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Norwegian government, after consultations with the opposition, proposes to increase aid to Ukraine in 2025 to NOK 30 billion (about US$2.7 billion) in comparison to this year’s NOK 27 billion (about US$2.4 billion).

Source: NRK television and radio company, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian government and the opposition disagree on how to support Ukraine.

This year, Norway has allocated NOK 27 billion (about US$2.4 billion) to support Ukraine, but in the draft state budget for 2025, this amount was reduced to NOK 15 billion (about US$1.35 billion).

The opposition believes that this is too little and is demanding more support. The Norwegian Conservative Party has proposed to allocate NOK 45 billion (about US$4 billion) next year.

Therefore, the government met with parliamentary leaders in Stortinget on Tuesday to discuss further steps in support.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that the government proposes to double the offer to at least NOK 30 billion (about US$2.7 billion).

"The situation in Ukraine is more serious. And we want Norway to be a clear and leading supporter of Ukraine's struggle," he said.

In addition to military support for Ukraine, the government also wants the money to be used to secure and increase electricity capacity and energy supply in Ukraine.

This proposal is now to be discussed in party groups.

Støre is travelling to Stockholm to meet with the prime ministers of Nordic and Baltic countries. The prime minister of Poland will also attend the meeting.

"Support for Ukraine will be one of the topics at this meeting," the Norwegian PM said.

The government has agreed to meet again with the parties in Stortinget on Thursday afternoon to conclude an agreement on Norwegian support.

Background:

  • Last year, Norway approved a NOK 75 billion Nansen programme (about US$6.7 billion) to ensure long-term support for Ukraine through to 2027, i.e. providing NOK 15 billion (about US$1.34 billion) annually.
  • However, this year, the country's authorities proposed increasing funding for the programme to NOK 135 billion (about US$12 billion) and extending it for another three years until 2030.

